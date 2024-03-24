South Asian students, club sponsor, discuss significance of Holi

The Hindu holiday known as Holi is on March 25. According to Srinija Darapureddy, South Asian Culture Club (SACC) president and senior, Holi is celebrated all across India.

“Holi is the Hindu festival of colors and it represents a new beginning. It’s celebrated all across India and colorful cornstarch is thrown as part of the celebration,” Darapureddy said.

According to USA Today, Holi marks the coming of springtime in India. The holiday is one of the main celebrated Hindu holidays, along with other holidays such as Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

SACC had a Holi event celebration at the Carmel Clay Public Library on March 13.

According to Jahnavi Avula, SACC event coordinator and junior, the event focused on cultural activities related to the holiday.

“We had a lot of activities that we did, including Mehndi (Henna) and face paint. We also brought in a lot of cultural foods like samosas and mango juice for people to enjoy,” Avula said. “We also had Bollywood Dance Club perform three dances at the event and it was just a very fun experience where everyone was able to come together and celebrate Holi.”

SACC sponsor Emily Dunn said the club helps contribute to the rich diversity of CHS.

“Though the club focuses on South Asian culture, all students from all walks of life are welcome,” Dunn said. “I personally am not a member of the community, but the club members have welcomed me with open arms, teaching me so much about their culture and the multiple subcultures within South Asia. I’ve developed such an appreciation for the diversity within this multifaceted group.

It’s been a privilege to sponsor SACC, and each club member brings such valuable experiences and contributions to the table.”

Darapureddy said events like these help unite communities in Carmel.

“I feel it’s important to unite the community, not only the South Asian community but everyone in the Carmel community,” she said. “It’s important to raise awareness for celebratory events such as Holi so that kids can come make new friends and learn more about their own culture or even if they aren’t South Asian learn more about other cultures. It’s also a good way for adults to learn more about the Hindu community and religion as well.”

Avula said the Holi event was also focused on raising money.

“We are also going to be trying to raise money for a couple of good causes,” Avula said. “Overall, the event was just focused on helping people understand the Holi holiday but also take money that we raise to people that need it.”