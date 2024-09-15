Best Buddies nears annual match party

Best Buddies’ match party is currently scheduled on Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at this school. During this event, friendship pairs meet for the first time and get to know each other. Members can play icebreaker games and enjoy snacks. This is the first event for a year of activities including monthly meetings, holiday parties, bowling events, and park outings.

Isabella (Belle) Davis, Best Buddies officer and sophomore said she is looking forward to seeing the friendships and companionship that grows from these matches.

“(Best Buddies) is a really wonderful organization that I think has grown me as a person and makes a difference in so many lives,” Davis said by email.

Ellie Cooley, Best Buddies member and sophomore said she really enjoyed the Best Buddies match party last year.

“(At the match party last year) you got to see basically all the matches get together. You got to see your friends make new friends,” Cooley said.

Sponsor Chad Andrews said he defers club decisions to the officers and the students.