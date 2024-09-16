FCCLA officers to explain STAR events, focus on member retention at following meetings

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will explain Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) events to club members during their next meeting on Sept. 12. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, the callout meeting was successful and she said she hopes to maintain that success at the FCCLA’s following meetings.

“I think the callout meeting went well,” Dalton said. “We got a lot of new people and a lot of new interests. Next meeting, we’re going to start introducing the STAR event activities that members will be competing at during the State Conference. They won’t be picking their events yet, they’re just getting exposed to what they are.”

State Officer Victoria Pavlakos said the club officers feel prepared to lead the club throughout the year.

“I think last year as an officer I learned a lot organizing the information for our members”, Pavlakos said. “Not only in making sure that all of the information is available, but that all of the information is presented in an interesting and entertaining way that keeps our members excited. I really want to focus on increasing club membership. Last year, we had a lot of seniors who obviously graduated, so I want to retain membership throughout the year this year.”

Dalton agreed FCCLA will have a good year given the strengths of the club’s officers.

“I think this year all of our leaders have been in FCCLA for at least three or four years, they’re not new, they’ve been here for a while now,” Dalton said. “(The officers) this year really know what everything should look like and all the events that are competed at state.”