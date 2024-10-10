School board revamps 2025-2026 Program of Studies

The CCS school board met on Sept. 25 to discuss changes to the 2025-2026 Program of Studies. At the meeting, the board members introduced new math courses for students following a non-stem pathway. They also expanded other areas, with a dual credit Chemistry course and an updated Physical Education department. Additionally, the board discussed the introduction of new pathways such as aviation.

Assistant Superintendent Amy Dudley said the aim of the changes in the Program of Studies is to broaden options for students.

“The new courses offer a variety of opportunities for students,” Dudley said. “Once the courses are approved, they will go on the Program of Studies and the curriculum will be developed, based on Indiana academic standards.”

Junior Kaitlyn Ho, who is passionate about law, said opportunities such as the pathways prepare students for life after high school.

“So many people gain experience from the individualized pathways, which helps in attending college or joining the workforce,” Ho said. “I’m interested in law, so I try to take courses and follow the pathway that aligns with that”

Board member Katie Browning said the pathways allow students to explore and discover their passions.

“As a parent, I’ve seen my daughter on the EMT track at Carmel High School, so she’s being trained to be at car accidents and ride alongside ambulances,” Browning said. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where we ask ‘what do you want to be when you grow up’ very early on, but (these pathways) give the students a chance to try things out and learn that answer for themselves.”

These changes have not yet been approved and discussion will continue at future meetings. The school board is holding its next workshop session on Oct. 15.