Destigmatizing and uncovering the truth behind Seasonal Affective Disorder
Asini Jayarapu and Emma Hu
Students, teacher bring praise to ethnic traditions to American Thanksgiving
Student from farm-owning family, teachers, promote reliance on farms in increasingly urban times
Students, teacher weigh impact of celebrity endorsements on students’ political views
Squid Game
The Way the Cookie Crumbles
The Wicked
November Nurses
50 years of SNL
Benefits outweigh drawbacks with new ACP Chemistry course
Graphic Perspective: Binge-watching is a slippery slope
Opposing Column: The new ACE schedule is detrimental for students
Opposing Column: The new ACE schedule is a beneficial change
Staff Editorial: The variety of class options at this school is commendable
Sophomore Stephanie Tan plays pickleball. on a court. Tan said, "You don't have to play for a long time to have a good game.”
The rise of pickleball among the youth
The newly renovated natatorium has four types of pools: a competition pool, diving pool, warming pool and a therapy pool. Approximately one million gallons of water was used to fill the competition pool.
Sneak peek at newly renovated CHS natatorium
Junior Sean Bandy, member of the Smash Ultimate Team stated that he is honored and enthusiastic in being accepted to the varsity team of the eSports club’s second season.
eSports Team releases second semester roster
Club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske works at his desk. Cinkoske said the Quiz Bowl members have grown in their strengths. “Everyone works hard, they’re in high-level classes, and they want to do their best,” Cinkoske said.
Quiz Bowl prepares for second semester, reflects on end of semester
Sophomores Shambavi Muralidaren and Alex Mi practice their presentations about Endocrinology during their G4 human body systems class on Dec. 10, 2024 in Alyssa Ament's room. They successfully completed their practice and continued to review for the assessment. “We’ve been in the rigorous process of preparing our final slides presentation, I think we’ll do good,” Mi said.
Students, assistant principal wait for feedback on new ACE schedule, anticipate challenges, benefits
Junior Allison Shen gives a math lecture at Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. Shen said her non-profit aims to help students who struggle with math.
Students discuss impact, career skills built from working on “passion projects”
Sophomores Lorie Cai and Nikhil Muragan wrap a snow globe that Nikhil plans to gift one of his friends for Christmas in SSRT on Dec. 2. Murugan decided to participate in a Secret Santa event because he thought it would be a valuable bonding experience with his friends. During the holiday season, many extracurricular classes and individual friend groups engage in gift exchanges.
Holiday gift giving sparks conversations on personalization
Junior Marcus Grethen talks to a friend while wearing an ugly sweater. Grethen competes to create the ugliest sweater in his family’s holiday competition.
Ugly sweater tradition embraces the eccentric, encourages students to participate in wacky traditions
Sophomore Atharva Sahu poses with his younger brother and paternal grandparents in his grandparent’s rural village of Kathonda, India on Dec. 10, 2019. Sahu visited his grandparents’ old house, which they had left over 40 years ago. Sahu said, “You are able to get a sense of how other people in different situations and environments live.” (Submitted Photo: Atharva Sahu)
Communication plays an important role in distant family connections
Sophomore Ellen Rozmaryn volunteers at a small museum in Christkindlmarkt. Rozmaryn said this experience strengthened her connections to the community.
Christkindlmarkt volunteers build personal cultural awareness
Carmel football looks to the future after former coach John Hebert steps down
Q&A with tennis coach Daniel Brunette on tennis court remodeling
Photoessay : Women's Basketball Game Dec. 10
Senior Ethan Zhang gets ready as he prepares for his state swim meet. In this meet CHS became the 2024 state champions. (Submitted photo: Ethan Zhang)
Athlete Spotlight: Ethan Zhang on committing to Columbia University
Keep the New Gloves: Fighter Safety Is Non-Negotiable [opinion]
Sam Cooke
Christkindlmarkt Review
Isaiah Henderson, Ambassador's member and senior, performs his solo for the song "The Greatest Snow" alongside Greyhound Sound members on Dec. 3 in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium for the final rehearsal of Holiday Spectacular. Holiday Spectacular was split into two different acts with an intermission in between.
Holiday Spectacular Q&A with students
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Snow more memories: Green Action Club members and sponsor unpack climate change’s effects on wintertime memories
Freshman Hayley Corsaro performs The Nutcracker at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Dec. 11. The event included four performances from local dance studios.
Teen Library Council members emphasize the importance of youth involvement at the Carmel Clay Public Library
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Q&A with Maddie Arroyo and Julia Hohne on World Food Championships win
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: What is your New Year's resolution?
Humans of CHS: What's the best gift you've ever received?
Humans of CHS: When should we start listening to holiday music?
Humans of CHS: Geography Test
Humans of CHS: Halloween Costumes
Semester In Review: Fall 2024
Litebox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, "Celebrate the Season"
Month In Review: November 2024
Month In Review: October 2024
Month In Review: August/September 2024
Wordle: December 18
Connections: December 13
Wordle: December 12
Word Search: December 12
Mini Crossword: December 3
Connections: December 13
Connections: November 19
Connections: October 30
Connections: October 18
Connections: October 18
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: December 3
Mini Crossword: November 19
Mini Crossword: November 12
Mini Crossword: October 30
Mini Crossword: October 23
Wordle: December 18
Wordle: December 12
Wordle: November 4
Wordle: October 15
Wordle: October 4
Word Search: December 12
Word Search: November 26
Word Search: November 15
Word Search: October 31
Word Search: October 23
Review: “Transformers One” is a refreshing and exciting addition to the franchise [MUSE]
Review: “Journals” is the gift that keeps on giving [MUSE]
Review: “Sonic 3” does everything great from the past two movies, and arguably even better [MUSE]
Review: Who should have really won season 33 of "Dancing with the Stars"? [MUSE]
Review: "Wicked" is a worthy adaptation of a legendary musical [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Keeping up with Carmel EP 2: The Halloween Episode, Halloween traditions, and trick or truth?
Carmel Eatery EP 1: Review of Fat Dan's Chicago-Style Deli
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
Benefits outweigh drawbacks with new ACP Chemistry course

Ryan Sharp
January 8, 2025

ACP Chemistry is set to replace honors Chemistry at the beginning of the 2025-26 school year. While the courses remain pretty similar and will cover the same topics, the ACP class will be fully weighted, while the honors class was only half weighted. While some view this as just a way for the school to inflate grades by changing the weighting scale of specific classes, this move will allow for more standardization of the class and, most importantly, for students to receive college credit.

Most of the people who I’ve talked to, especially those who took honors Chemistry, view this change as a negative, and there is certainly some merit to that opinion. As someone who took honors Chemistry, this change can feel like a bit of a slap in the face, as this class would have helped out my GPA more so than honors Chemistry. This course change is another example of administration changing one of the harder unweighted or half-weight classes to a full weight to inflate GPAs. Just this year, pre-calc, an unweighted class, was replaced by the fully weighted AP pre-calc. 

Even though these changes may be made to boost the GPAs of students, ACP Chemistry is still deserving of being a full weight. As a sophomore, I was in three AP classes and yet honors Chemistry was still my hardest class. Out of my seven classes, it was the one I had the most homework for and the one I needed to study for the hardest. So although some may view the change as a way for the administration to improve their statistics, ultimately ACP Chemistry’s rigor, while certainly lower than most other AP science and math courses, is deserving of being a full weight.

A positive aspect of the move to ACP Chemistry is there will be more standardization in the course material. When I took honors Chemistry, I remember hearing of teachers a unit ahead or behind of where my class was at. This made it difficult to study with friends who, despite learning relatively the same content, were too far away from where I was in the course to offer any help. This change will also cause content to be standardized according to IU, which will allow the course to better prepare students for later courses in Chemistry. While my experience in honors Chemistry ultimately prepared me for AP Chemistry, I know others who do not feel the same way. Through the school following IU’s standards, and ACP Chemistry being meant as a prerequisite to AP Chemistry, the content will become more suited to higher level STEM courses.

Another bonus to the new course is it allows for college credit. One of my biggest academic priorities in high school has been gaining college credit so I can save thousands of dollars by skipping general electives and other graduation requirements when I get to university. This course will allow for students to do just that. While this course, due to being a first year chemistry course, will likely not give any credits for STEM majors or people going into chemistry, it allows for more humanities-focused people to get their required science credits for college while still in high school. Although this course may be considered “easier” than other science courses offering college credits, like AP sciences, it still has the potential to save students money in their futures, and that alone should be celebrated.

Through the change from honors to ACP Chemistry, this school’s entire student body will benefit as students will have a greater motivation to take an advanced chemistry course, they will be better prepared for later courses and most importantly, the ability to gain college credit from the course will help students financially in the long run. 

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Ryan Sharp at [email protected].

