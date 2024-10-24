Select Sound to kick of the holiday season with Christmas caroling

The choir’s acapella group, Select Sound, will be hired out as carolers for different community events, parties and seasonal events around the city starting the first week of November all the way up to winter break.

According to choir director Katherine Kouns, “(Select Sound) will break into small groups and they get hired to perform Christmas carols at all sorts of events taking place around town. Their first performance is Nov. 2 at the City Center.”

Ellie Andrews, member of Select Sound and senior, said via email, “We are booking gigs where quartets of people will go and carol at events like holiday parties, nursing homes, country clubs and more. Usually these gigs are about 45-60 minutes long and we are expected to hold our own singing part by ourselves,” Andrews said. “We also have a few full group gigs at the zoo on Dec. 19, Christkindlmarkt on Nov. 24, and for the first time we will be putting on our own concert at Feinsteins on Dec.12 . This will include our normal carols and even some small groups, duets and solos that we get to create on our own.”