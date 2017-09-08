The math department continues to prepare for upcoming school year
September 8, 2017
The math department has adopted the new textbooks and is now reshaping the curriculum, according to math department chair Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said all of the new textbooks have some digital component, and a lot of their time has been spent figuring out and troubleshooting these online versions.
Joey Heerens, math club president and junior, is optimistic for the upcoming school year. He said, “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year.”
