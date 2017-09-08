Your source for CHS news

The math department continues to prepare for upcoming school year

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. For the past few weeks, she has been working actively to rework the curriculum around the new textbooks.

Brian Zhang
September 8, 2017
The math department has adopted the new textbooks and is now reshaping the curriculum, according to math department chair Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said all of the new textbooks have some digital component, and a lot of their time has been spent figuring out and troubleshooting these online versions.

“We did some work this summer, wrote up some curriculum maps, aligned everything with the Indiana standards, making sure we’re covering everything, and that type of thing,” said Sohalski. “It’s just been a lot of prep work.”
Sohalski also said the math department is evaluating their approach to ISTEP this year, since last year was the first year that the test counted. Now that they have the results, the math department can find areas that instruction needs to improve in, so that this year’s sophomores are prepared for the test when it comes again in the spring.

Joey Heerens, math club president and junior, is optimistic for the upcoming school year. He said, “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in the upcoming school year.”

