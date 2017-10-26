Carmel Culture: As USA Today ranked Carmel as the “Best Place to live in America”, students, staff define what makes Carmel unique from other locations

Based on the interviews, respondents said what defines CHS is the size of the student body and the number of opportunities available. On the other hand, there’s more academic and athletic competition, and it’s more difficult for students to know all of their peers and find their place in the big crowd. Furthermore, students feel as if they have less interactions with the world, though this is why CHS is more safe and peaceful. Even if there are less interesting activities to do with friends and family in the city, Carmel is a good place to live, especially for families, and the city’s abundance of roundabouts makes it distinct from other cities.

Slideshow • 22 Photos Laasya Mamidipalli Freshman Emre Salih came from the International School of Indiana in Indianapolis. “Some people say it’s too big here, but I actually like the size; it makes me kind of feel like I’m a part of something bigger. And I guess I know a lot of people here from elementary school because I went to Smoky Row; I kind of know people here whereas I had to make new friends in sixth grade (when I transferred to the International School).”