Teens for Life club continues to look for sponsor, plans for diaper drive

Close Sophia Tragesser, Teens for Life club president and senior, talks to her classmate about possible sponsors for the club. Tragesser said the club will continue to focus on finding a sponsor for this year. Sophia Tragesser, Teens for Life club president and senior, talks to her classmate about possible sponsors for the club. Tragesser said the club will continue to focus on finding a sponsor for this year.

According to Sophia Tragesser, Teens for Life club president, Teens for Life club has not yet found a sponsor for this year and has contacted additional teachers that may be possible sponsors. Tragesser said she encourages students to let her know if they know of any teacher interested in sponsoring the club.

Besides looking for a sponsor, the club plans to organize a diaper drive for single mothers in Indianapolis. Tragesser said “We really want to organize a diaper drive here at Carmel so CHS students can help make life easier for single mothers. Adoption is also so important and national adoption month is coming up.”

Michael Greener, Teens for Life treasurer and junior, said via email “November is national adoption month, which is really an important option everyone should consider. We really want to promote that for a pro-life environment”

Tragesser said, “Getting a sponsor is really what we’re focusing on right now. After that, we have a lot planned.”