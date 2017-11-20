Spanish Club to meet Nov. 15

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to Sara Martin, Spanish Club sponsor and teacher, there will be a meeting Nov. 15. “For our next meeting, we’re planning to watch a movie together and bring in some Spanish snacks,” Martin said.

Although Kate Adinaya, Spanish Club president and senior, said her favorite part of the club was going out to eat at Hispanic restaurants, after school meetings are also important to her. Adinaya said, “We want to give members an opportunity to explore the culture, speak with other members and natives of the language, and expand their passion for the language, food, customs, and traditions.”

Adinaya said their next field trip will likely be Dec. 13, however, they have not decided where to go. “In the past, we focused on authentic Mexican cuisine, so we took a lot of field trips, including local pupuserias, authentic Mexican grocery stores, and tapas restaurants,”

Adinaya said. “Our goal is to further community involvement in terms of cultural experiences, and we hope to continue and expand our traditions as a club.”