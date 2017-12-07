TechHOUNDS prepares for game release

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

TechHOUNDS will have its final meetings of the semester this Thursday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. According to Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, the club is wrapping up training projects and getting ready for the release of the game for its season this year, which For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (F.I.R.S.T.) Robotics will announce on Jan. 6, 2018.

“We don’t know the specific game details yet,” Dobie said, “but the theme this year is ‘Power Up’ and is focused around retro video games.”

Dobie said that once F.I.R.S.T. Robotics announces the game, the team will have six weeks to build a robot capable of participating in the game.

Teacher mentor Zachary Bonewit said that the TechHOUNDS members will have finals week and Winter Break off.

“We’ll kind of wrap up here, right before final exams start, and then we’ll take a short break,” Bonewit said, “and then we’ll come back second semester and then our build season will start basically that first weekend after we’re back from Winter Break.”