DECA to wrap up competition season

Freshman Melissa Su studies her list of business terms to prepare for the international competition. She said, "My favorite part of the season was getting to learn more about business and using the knowledge gained to do well throughout each competition."

Natalie Khamis
May 1, 2018
May 1, 2018

DECA will end its competition season after its completion of the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Atlanta scheduled for April 21 to 24.
Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she is pleased with the students’ hard work and dedication this school year.
“The students were incredible this year,” Cardamon said. “Many showed a large amount of interest in business and that was clearly shown through the amount of Carmel participants that placed in each competition.”
Sophomore Nanditha Kolur said she accomplished her goals for the season, which included the opportunity to attend ICDC for the second time.
“DECA is amazing and it has helped me gain a stronger grasp for what I want to do after high school,” Kolur said. “I can’t wait to compete soon, hopefully making ICDC next year.”

