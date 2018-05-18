Model U.N. to meet for last meeting of the year

Model U.N. sponsor Sandy Gardner said Model U.N. will have a meeting to finish this year off. She also said the meeting this week will be filled with food and fun.

This Thursday, Model U.N. members will meet in Room E208 for their last meeting of the year. Sponsor Sandy Gardner said that the club had simulations in previous meetings to prepare for conferences next fall.

Gardner said, “(We have been) prepping for next fall when we try to do a high school conference with Zionsville.”

However, the meeting this week will be a celebratory meeting to finish off the year.

Model U.N. member Ayman Bolad said, “After all the hard work, I can’t wait until I am able to use what I’ve learned this year in the debates that will take place next year.”