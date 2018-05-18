CDC plans for coming summer
May 25, 2018
This summer, Carmel Dads Club (CDC) plans on holding tryouts for Carmel FC and Pups football, as well as hosting college soccer and a soccer summer camp.
According to CDC President Jack Beery, it has been a great spring.
“We are probably one fourth of the way through the season. Hopefully the nice weather will hold up,” Beery said.
Ellie Backer, CDC soccer player and freshman, has been playing CDC soccer for as long as she can remember, and plans on playing CDC soccer as long as she can.
“I plan on it (playing soccer), hopefully the other sport I play, tennis, won’t completely eliminate soccer for me,” Backer said.
This summer, although CDC recreational sports are not going once, they are offering several opportunities for youths to play on travel sports teams. CDC will have Pups football tryouts this May, Carmel FC soccer tryouts in June and a soccer camp will take place on June 4 through June 7 at Badger fields, according to Beery.
As well as these great opportunities for some exercise, CDC recreational fall registration is already available to the public.
Beery said, “It is really important for people to sign up early for uniform ordering and program planning.” By Jesse Cooper
