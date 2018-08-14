TEDx to host call-out meeting on Sept. 10

Selin Oh, TEDx president and junior, works on homework in the library during one of her release periods. Oh said that she hopes to see new members join this year.

TEDx plans to start off its school year and attract new members with a call-out meeting on Sept. 10 in Room E238.

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, said, “[The returning members] will just be going over what TED is as well as introducing the new club members.”

According to Alyssa “Ally” Eaton, TEDx Event Planning Committee’s head and senior, 80 new members have signed up for TEDx , although that number usually drops to around 20 once the call-out meeting has passed.

Allison Hargrove, TEDx sponsor and social studies teacher, said, “We’ve had multiple things that we’ve been doing to try to drive membership up.” According to her, this includes being represented at the Activities Fair and advertising through social media.

The club’s next conference is scheduled for Dec. 1, and over the summer, members of the club started preparing for it. They plan to base the upcoming conference off the key theme “In a New Light,” which is the same theme that the spring mini-conference used. By Rhea Acharya