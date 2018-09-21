Carmel Dads Club winter basketball registration has opened
September 26, 2018
Carmel Dads Club (CDC) winter basketball registration opened Sept. 1, and depending what division you sign up for, close late
November.
Jack Beery, President of CDC encourages students to play a sport
sometime during the school year, “We have all different levels of
competition, and it is a great way to make friends!” Beery said via
email.
Sophomore Maggie Killian started playing CDC soccer when she first
moved to Indiana; “I have been playing soccer for CDC ever since I
moved here three years ago. I have continued playing because I have a lot
of fun just getting to play soccer with friends but also meeting new
people each year,” Killian said.
Basketball is the only sport that CDC offers during the winter season.
Although it is the only sport during the winter, they offer it to all
grades recreationally, as well as competitively for grades two through
six. Both recreational and travel basketball begin practices and games
in mid November and end in mid March. By Jesse Cooper
