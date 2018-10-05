Greyhound Connections to host new student breakfast

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Greyhound Connections, a club helping upperclassmen new to CHS adjust to their new school, will host a new student breakfast during a November Late Start.

“We should have (a new student breakfast) coming up around November, but there is no specific date,” Sara Paluszny, Greyhound Connections president and senior said. “It’s during Late Start Wednesdays. The school actually funds it now, they bring bagels and stuff. All the new kids come in, and they just chill and eat. Sometimes we play cards so it’s pretty fun.”

According to Paluszny, club members will also meet with new students this week during SRT.

“We did visits a couple weeks ago and we actually have visits coming up next week,” she said. “We will just talk to the new students about how everything is going.”

Greyhound Connections sponsor Joe Stuelpe said he defers all club responsibilities to student presidents.