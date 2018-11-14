Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

AVID teaches students about Cornell notes

Myles+Embry%2C+AVID+student+and+sophomore%2C+spends+time+studying+for+his+many+classes.+%E2%80%9CAVID+helps+me+be+more+organized+and+definitely+makes+studying+easier+for+me.%E2%80%9D
Myles Embry, AVID student and sophomore, spends time studying for his many classes. “AVID helps me be more organized and definitely makes studying easier for me.”

Myles Embry, AVID student and sophomore, spends time studying for his many classes. “AVID helps me be more organized and definitely makes studying easier for me.”

Myles Embry, AVID student and sophomore, spends time studying for his many classes. “AVID helps me be more organized and definitely makes studying easier for me.”

Pranav Jothirajah
November 14, 2018
Filed under Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Throughout the year, AVID teaches students many skills. Currently, teachers are teaching students about Cornell notes.

According to Jamie Newcomer, AVID coordinator, Cornell notes are not required, but they are an option to help students be more organized.

She said, “Cornell notes are something that won’t work for everyone. Some students may like it and they may feel that it helps them be more organized. Others may dislike it. It truly just depends on the student.”

Myles Embry, AVID student and sophomore, does not take Cornell notes, but believes they can be helpful in certain situations.

He said, “ Cornell notes can be helpful if you want your notes to be more organized. I don’t really have a need for it, but it can be useful is some cases.”  By Pranav Jothirajah

https://www.avid.org/

0

Related Posts:

  • Best Buddies members compete to earn title ‘Champion of the Year’ This fall, Gabi Stigter, Best Buddies member and sophomore, and Christine Ellis, Best Buddies sponsor and English teacher, find themselves competing against each other as well as CEOs and state anchors in a state-wide competition in order to be named “Best…
  • AVID plans for upcoming trips With many upcoming trips scheduled for AVID, teachers have started work to prepare their students for the trips. Jamie Newcomer, AVID coordinator and English teacher, believes these trips are helpful for students of all levels. Newcomer said, “We do one…
  • AVID juniors return from college visit Over the last week, juniors in AVID visited Miami University located in Ohio. Students visited the university and spent time exploring the campus and the college. They also learned about more specific aspects of Miami University, such as the programs…
  • AVID starts year by learning about public speaking With school starting over the last couple of weeks, the AVID program has also began its teaching. This quarter, teachers will be focusing on teaching students public speaking skills. Jamie Newcomer, AVID coordinator, believes that making sure the teaching that…
  • Unplugged Academics It’s the passing period between SRT and period G3 and students shuffle into Laura King’s German IV class. As they enter, many are quick to pull out a smartphone, bouncing between apps like Snapchat, Instagram and Reddit. However, as junior…
  • Let’s Talk club hopes to help students recognize importance of skillful conversation This year, students will be given an outlet to learn the art of conversing with one another through a new club: Let’s Talk. During Late Starts from 7:30 to 8:15, a.m., Let’s Talk members and all other students who wish…

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Pranav Jothirajah, News Reporter

Hi, my name is Pranav Jothirajah, and I am one of the reporters for the News section of HiLite. This is my first year on staff. On this page, you can see...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.