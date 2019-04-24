Maintenance department to continue working on chillers, prevent roof leaks

Maintenance worker Fred Napier gestures at one of this school’s chillers. The maintenance department is continuing to work on the chillers with help from Edward’s Electrical and Mechanical to ensure that the school stays at a comfortable temperature.

With spring now in full swing, the maintenance department is focusing on making sure the chillers are working well. Maintenance foreman Mike Wyatt said, “We’re getting the cooling systems up and running (and) we’re working with a contractor, Edwards Mechanical, that has helped us out with a lot of stuff this year.”

Additionally, according to Wyatt, the maintenance department is trying to finish the year strong. Wyatt said they are mostly focusing on preventative maintenance especially with keeping the roof from leaking following all the spring rain.

Sophomore Shea Harrell said, “Without the custodians and maintenance workers, the temperature in all the different rooms wouldn’t be even close to comfortable, so I’m really glad and thankful they’re here and care about our comfort.”