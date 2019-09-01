Fellowship of Christian Athletes leaders plan meetings for the students

FCA members and siblings Olivia and Ryan Roop read their Bible verses in FCA faculty sponsor Connor Bradley’s room on Tuesday morning. They begin their school day with a connection to God and friends around them.

Seven years ago, a group of juniors and teacher Nick Durman started Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). FCA is an organization that aims to provide a close community for Christian athletes, however any student is welcome who is interested in becoming closer with God and other students within the school. “Its purpose is bringing part of our community together to pursue faith,” said student leader and senior Olivia Roop.

Connor Bradley, economics and U.S. History teacher, began his fifth year as the faculty sponsor of FCA in August. As the faculty sponsor, Bradley supports the student leaders, monitors the meetings and helps with organizing dates and events. “FCA is a student run organization, but I act like a middle man between the school administration and the student organization,” said Bradley.

Every first and third Friday of the month, FCA meets in the freshman cafeteria to listen to guest speakers, play games and enjoy breakfast with roughly 80 to 100 students. On Tuesday mornings, the students meet in Mr. Bradley’s classroom E220 to study the Bible and verses, with roughly 30 to 35 students. Ten students, mostly seniors, make up FCA’s leadership team to minimize pressure Bradley would have to face by fairly distributing tasks and responsibilities among the student leaders. Roop organizes what speakers will attend Friday meetings and determines what the discussions will be on Tuesday meetings, with the help of the other leaders. “I have gotten to know so many great people these past four years because we all share a common faith in God, and it’s cool to be able to share that relationship with some of my favorite people in such a welcoming environment,” Roop said.