Women’s soccer wins Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference tournament, looks ahead to State championship

Looking for the next pass, forward and sophomore Lauren Rainbolt dribbles up the field. “We’re ready for the State [tournament] with this group of girls. We've only gotten better this whole year,” said Rainbolt.

Looking for the next pass, forward and sophomore Lauren Rainbolt dribbles up the field. “We’re ready for the State [tournament] with this group of girls. We've only gotten better this whole year,” said Rainbolt.

Looking for the next pass, forward and sophomore Lauren Rainbolt dribbles up the field. “We’re ready for the State [tournament] with this group of girls. We've only gotten better this whole year,” said Rainbolt.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Coming off a 3-1 win over Center Grove at the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference championship, women’s soccer looks ahead to its first Sectional. They will play the winner of Zionsville and Westfield drew a bye in the first round. They will be focusing ahead for the State championship.

Head Coach Frank Dixon said via email, “Our team goal is always to win a state title. While this isn’t possible every year, we hope to be playing our best soccer at tourney time.”

Dixon also said they’ve been working on set plays and improving their speed of play to be even faster.

Forward Lauren Rainbolt said, “I just got moved up to play for varsity (because) I scored earlier in the year (when we played against) Warren. If we continue to play like we have all year, I think we have a really good chance to go far in the tournament.”

Their first sectional game will begin at 5 p.m. on Oct. 10th at Murray Stadium. By Andrew Caito