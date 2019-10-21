Men’s soccer season ends with Sectional loss to Zionsville
October 22, 2019
The 2019 season for the men’s soccer team ended with a loss to Zionsville by a score of 2-1. The team finished with a record of 9-4-3.
Babacar Diatta, soccer player and senior, said he believes the team had some challenges with keeping possession of the ball and moving it up the field.
“We had difficulty possessing the ball and found ourselves booting the ball up the field a lot, leaving us with a hard time creating chances. In the second half we started off strong, but we had a few chances that could’ve been goals,” said Diatta.
Varsity Head Coach Shane Schmidt said he agrees.
“We struggled moving the ball around against their defense in the first half especially. We had a strong second half but ultimately came up short in the end,” Schmidt said. By Adam Spensley0
