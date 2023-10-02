Men’s varsity soccer to play Westfield in Sectional on Oct. 2

Anuj Gupta Senior Hayden Warneke heads the soccer ball towards his teammate on Sept. 5 against Lawrence North. CHS won 5-0. Team captain Adam Keleher said the team is hopeful for its 11th IHSAA State title this year.

The men’s varsity soccer team will play Westfield in the first round of the Sectional at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Zionsville. The team is ranked Number-1 in the 3A Indiana Soccer Coaches Association High School Boys Soccer Poll and is nationally ranked according to MaxPreps. The winner will play Number-4 Zionsville on Oct 4.

Adam Keleher, team captain and senior said, “The team is excited to begin the playoffs and hopes to play well and continue in the playoffs.”

Head Coach Shane Schmitt said via email the team has faith in each other to play well in the Sectional.

“We play with each other for each other and together. We believe in ourselves, our teammates, and the process,” Schmitt said.

Keleher also said that the team has high camaraderie going into the first Sectional.

“We believe in each other as a team and through our practices and games, we are a top contender for the State title.” By Safin Khatri

