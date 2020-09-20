Members of the men’s varsity soccer team win against North Central on Sep.15, feel excited, ready for game against Pike on Sep. 22

On Sep. 15, members of the men’s varsity soccer team won against North Central 1-0. According to Jim Inskeep, minutes before the game ended, both teams were rallying the ball back and forth with our school being able to keep the lead all the way to the end.

Chase Havice, varsity soccer player and junior, said before the match that he hoped the game would be exciting for him against North Central, and, fortunately for him, with both teams giving it their best, especially with the rally, it fulfilled his wish.

“I hope the game against North Central will be fun,” Havice said.

Interim coach also said it would be a great game as North Central is a tough opponent to beat.

“It will always be a great game between Carmel and North Central,” Yau said.

For the upcoming game on Sep. 22 against Pike, Yau said he believes his team is ready for the challenge, especially with the head coach coming back from his two week quarantine.

“Our boys are ready and have been working hard during training,” Yau said. By Daniel Kim

For more information visit: https://gocarmelgreyhounds.com/teams/2952018/boys/soccer/varsity/schedule