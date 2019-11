School board to hold referendum for new budget The school board to host its next school board meeting on Oct. 14. According to school board president Mike Kerschner, along with this, a referendum is being held on Nov. 5 to discuss the matter of an increase in…

Guide To CHS Clubs: Unsure of which clubs to join? Here’s a categorized list of all the clubs CHS has to offer. With all the clubs at our school, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to find communities for you. Don’t worry, we’ve compiled a list of all the clubs without course requirements. They’re also sorted into categories (Community Service, Culture,…

Dealing With The Pressure: Women’s soccer players share how they deal with pressure Athletes feel pressure all the time. Whether it's for a championship or for fun, competition always incites pressure. Carmel athletes are no different. For Susie Soderstrom, women’s soccer player and junior, pressure is a common feeling for her before and…