Administration explains construction for main offices at Door 4

“(The offices are being expanded) to support our staff and the needs of our work with conferences, community agencies coming in,” Cole said regarding the renovations. “I think we will be more centrally located and parents and students along with college reps will have more space to meet and not have to walk to other conference rooms.”

All of the main offices will be temporarily moved to various parts of the building.The counseling office will be moved into media center classrooms one and two as well as the think tank. Offices such as attendance will be located at Door 21 and the health center will be accessed through the main office.

“There’ll be a couple classes in this block area, B164 and B165, that’ll become either a part of counseling or athletics. Those (classrooms) are going to go over into A100. This will end up being reconfigured because student services, they’re going to be moved over here, and the nurse’s office will be moved over (to the current attendance office) once everything is done,” Schaller said in regards to the new layout of the building. “(The nurse’s office) is the only office that will not have to move twice. They won’t have to move and come back. Once this is finished, they’ll just move straight over. We wanted that to be a smooth transition for the health center. They’ll have it easy, so to speak.”