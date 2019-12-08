Wrestling looks forward to meet against Fishers 

Wrestling looks forward to meet against Fishers 

Haakon Van Beynen, wrestler and senior, executes a move during a match. Van Beynen and his teammates will face off against Fishers on Dec. 11.

Adam Spensley
December 11, 2019

The wrestling team is looking forward to their meet against Fishers on Dec. 11. This will be the first home duals match of the season for the team.

Wrestler and senior Gabriel Davin said he believes that although Fishers has some people that should not be taken lightly, he still expects a victory for his team.

“We should be able to blow them out, they have a few guys that are quality, but it won’t be close,” Davin said.

Head Coach Ed Pendoski said he believes Fishers brings some solid competition for his team.

“We are excited about our first home dual meet this season against Fishers on Wednesday. Fishers is currently 5-2 on the season and they do have some solid kids,” Pendoski said. By Adam Spensley

