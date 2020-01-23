Senior Madison Diehl casted as the White Witch in winter play

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

How did you feel when you got this role?

I can’t even say how thrilled I was. I’m not generally a mean-spirited person, so it’s been so much learning how to be mean because I get to yell at people. It’s a really fun experience. I’m so happy I get to be (the Witch) because it’s my final show as I’m a senior, so I feel like it’s like, “Bam!” as I go out.

How do you get into character?

I have to get into the mindset that my character likes being better than everybody and she carries herself really tall and it doesn’t matter what anyone else says about her. You have to have a lot of confidence for it and it’s hard to get that confidence, but once you’re in that mindset you get on a roll and you know that you’re not actually hurting people. You’re actually just playing the character and you’re doing your best to play this character to fool people that you’re most mean-hearted person in the entire world.

What is your favorite part of this production?

I love my cast. I love going after school every day or being in class every day and seeing them and laughing with them and working with them. Getting that bonding experience like a family, it warms my heart to see that we all have a similar passion and that we’re all working together to produce this really great show. We all want it to be the best show that we can. When we get into character it’s so much fun and we’re just bouncing off each other.

What is the most challenging part of this production?

At least for me, staying in that headspace and being a villain. It’s way, way out of my comfort zone. It’s interesting trying to put yourself in that headzone that you think you’re better than everyone else, you know that you’re better than everyone else. It’s staying in that headspace that’s really difficult, but once you’re in it (the dialogue) flows out of you and it’s great.