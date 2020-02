Kids’ Corner start preschool this week, Valentines Day teachings Kids’ Corner will host younger students for the first time this semester and will focus on Valentine's Day with various activities and crafts to help them learn about the holiday. Kim Lenzo, sponsor and head instructor of Kids’ Corner, said,…

Humans of CHS One time on News Year’s Eve when I was eight, we went to our friends’ house. The kids were just messing around with glow sticks and I wondered what would happen if I poured it on my dress. So I…

Project Sunshine to plan meeting in February Project Sunshine members are planning a meeting in February, possibly around Valentine’s Day. As always, the club’s goal is to comfort children in pediatric hospitals by making them blankets and craft kits; members will make these items in meetings. …

Carmel UNICEF to host next meeting on Feb. 4, Charity Ball on Feb. 14 Carmel UNICEF will host its Charity Ball on Valentine's Day from 7 to 10 p.m. in Freshman Cafeteria. According to Viha Bynagari, club co-president and senior, tickets are either $10 for general admission or $17 for a ticket that includes…