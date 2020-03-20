In honor of Women’s History Month, teacher, female students share their experiences in science

Junior Olivia White Can you describe your involvement in STEM? I've been in STEM classes since my freshman year, so I've been in the required ones—honors biology, honors chemistry—and then I also took part in the Project Lead The Way courses… Something I…

Rise in female protagonist roles in movies allows for stronger representation of women Princesses, witches, fairies… there were many personalities for Rachel Redman, cosplay club member and junior, to look up to, and later dress up as while growing up. Today, there are even more characters for girls to look to as powerful…

Senior Nicole Segaran Can you describe your involvement in STEM? I've taken almost all of the AP STEM classes, like AP physics, AP bio, all that stuff. Also, I co-founded a club here at school called Science Works, dedicated to putting on science…

Senior Iris Yan Can you talk about your involvement in STEM? I've taken all the AP science classes. For math, I've taken precalculus, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, and I’m in IB Multivariable Calculus. For extracurriculars, I do a couple of clubs. I…

Junior Sophia "Sophie" Sinder Can you describe your involvement in STEM? This year I am taking three science classes. Last year I only took two, and then the year before, I took two as well. But basically, these are the classes that I've always…