In honor of Women’s History Month, teacher, female students share their experiences in science

Grace Xu
March 20, 2020

Click on the photos below to read the full Q&A’s for each person, including those that were not able to be featured in print.

Freshman Grace Zhang

Lillian He
Sophomore Jinhee Won

Junior Olivia White

Junior Sophia “Sophie” Sinder

Lillian He
Junior Briana Chen

Senior Nicole Segaran

Senior Iris Yan

Science Department Chair Jennifer Drudge

AP Chemistry Teacher Virginia Kundrat

Honors Chemistry Teacher Cynthia Henry

  • Junior Olivia White Can you describe your involvement in STEM? I've been in STEM classes since my freshman year, so I've been in the required ones—honors biology, honors chemistry—and then I also took part in the Project Lead The Way courses… Something I…
  • Rise in female protagonist roles in movies allows for stronger representation of women Princesses, witches, fairies… there were many personalities for Rachel Redman, cosplay club member and junior, to look up to, and later dress up as while growing up. Today, there are even more characters for girls to look to as powerful…
  • Senior Nicole Segaran Can you describe your involvement in STEM? I've taken almost all of the AP STEM classes, like AP physics, AP bio, all that stuff. Also, I co-founded a club here at school called Science Works, dedicated to putting on science…
  • Senior Iris Yan Can you talk about your involvement in STEM? I've taken all the AP science classes. For math, I've taken precalculus, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, and I’m in IB Multivariable Calculus. For extracurriculars, I do a couple of clubs. I…
  • Junior Sophia "Sophie" Sinder Can you describe your involvement in STEM? This year I am taking three science classes. Last year I only took two, and then the year before, I took two as well. But basically, these are the classes that I've always…
  • Science Department Chair Jennifer Drudge Could you talk about your journey through STEM, and what brought you to where you are now? I always enjoyed school and I really always enjoyed all subjects in school. It was my chemistry class in high school that was…