Student body president (SBP) Julia Heath, speaker of the House (SOH) Drew Miller reflect on altered election process, plans for year

Julia Heath

How did you feel about campaigning primarily through social media?

I think that it was the best approach that we could have taken this year given the circumstances. It was easier in the sense that there was less work to be done, but more difficult because there was a smaller outreach.

How did having your sister (Maddie Heath) as a previous SBP affect your decision to run? Did she help you campaign or encourage you?

Although my sister was SBP last year, I made this decision on my own. I’ve known since the beginning of sophomore year that I wanted to be in this position. It would have played out the same way, regardless (of) if we were sisters. As far as helping me or encouraging me, she has always been so supportive. But as SBP, she tried to be as indifferent as she could. I organized my own campaign but she did help out by posting a few times.

What is your vision for this year? What do you hope to accomplish?

I really hope to take a more structured approach to all of our events. Also, this year will be our first ever Club Carnival. I look forward to working on that and making it successful. Overall, I’m looking to incorporate new ideas for every event and working with the senators to continue progressing. I hope to make this year memorable and get the whole school involved.

Take a look at a few Instagram posts Heath used during her campaign:

Drew Miller

Why did you decide to run?

I decided to run because supporting Riley Hospital has been a large part of my life ever since my older sister was a Riley patient. As speaker of the House, my goal would be to help more students have the opportunity to support Riley Children’s Hospital.

How did you feel about campaigning primarily through social media?

Going into this election, I had experience with the election process from my campaign for class president. Because of this, I didn’t find it extremely difficult. I was able to learn from what did and didn’t work from last year and apply it to this year.

What is your vision for this year? What do you hope to accomplish?

Going into this year as SOH, I hope to be able to make more of the students in Carmel feel more involved and help them realize that they make an impact.

Is there anything else you want to add?

When we return this upcoming school year with a lot of uncertainty, Carmel Dance Marathon is still raising money and trying to support Riley’s Children’s Hospital and we can use all the help we can get!

Take a look at a few Instagram posts Miller used during his campaign: