As alternative fashion rises, Carmel students find unique ways to dress, discuss if they feel accepted at Carmel

Fashion styles change constantly as new trends emerge on social media, influencers display new fads and students try to impress others with their original clothing combinations. Euphoria makeup and alternative, or “alt,” styles are similar in this way. Made popular by influencers and TikTokers alike, these styles represent more unconventional designs brought to light in recent months. In the past however, alt and Euphoria styles were often judged as odd by critics, and although views on these fashion choices are changing drastically, some said they believe that these trends have not been fully embraced yet.

A 2018 article by CNN reporter Henry Delgado described alt fashion as a “dress style that challenges—or is perceived as challenging, or offering an alternative to the status quo—spontaneously acquires political meaning.”

One alt fashion wearer is freshman Riley Waybright. When talking about her style, she said, “I’ve always liked the color black and then also, me personally, I actually think fashion is a form of expression.”

As for places to shop, Waybright said she goes thrifting because she said alternative fashions are not supposed to be pricey. She said she also finds outfits in predominantly alt stores such as Hot Topic and sometimes shops at online alt shops.

Belle Morte, the customer service manager at Rebelsmarket, an online shop for alt styles, said via email, “People crave to be different. Alternative fashion allows them to stand out.”

Morte also said that the rise of alt fashion has drawn more people to stores like hers that provide for such styles.

Along with the creative aspect of the trend, Waybright explained that alt fashion helps people express political beliefs through different alternative subcultures, some of which include goth, scene and emo.

Waybright said, “I guess fashion is a really big part of it, but then also music and political beliefs, and then a lot of people don’t know that dressing with alternative fashions is oftentimes like a political protest in itself.”

Delgado, the CNN reporter, agreed with Waybright and said, “Political dressing is trending. Protesters of all stripes—feminists, white supremacists, antifa, nationalists and social justice advocates—are outfitting themselves to match their political mindsets.”

In addition to alt clothing styles, a rise in Euphoria makeup, based on the show “Euphoria,” is occurring, too. Lily Pineda, makeup user and sophomore, said she believes that Euphoria makeup is a good form of expression.

She said, “Our (generation’s) creativity and open-mindedness to other things has opened a door to being more outside of the box with makeup looks and clothing.”

Although Pineda said she recognizes the creativity of Euphoria makeup, she admitted that some may not find its appeal.

Pineda said, “I don’t feel, in my opinion, that Millenials and the other generations can relate to us… maybe they don’t understand (the style), but it really does look (more creative).”

Pineda also acknowledged that some people are judgemental of the style as it stands out from neutral makeup looks, but she said she thinks the overall look is worth the time it takes.

Waybright also said she realizes that some people are not as accepting of alt style as others. She said, “I’ve gotten weird looks in the hallways, which normally it’s not girls doing it, it’s guys coming up to me and just looking at me like I’m insane.”

She said she also accepts that some people at this school don’t like her style.

Waybright said, “I think anything that people haven’t been pre-exposed to they’re gonna think is weird, and not everyone will voice that but they will be kind of rude about it.”