Orchestras prepare for upcoming fall concert

Rachel Wu, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, plays a piece during after-school rehearsal. Wu said she is excited to perform under different circumstances for the fall concert this year.

The Carmel High School orchestras continue to rehearse for their fall concert which will take place Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.

“We are currently preparing 2 songs for the fall concert,” Rachel Wu, member of symphony orchestra and sophomore, said. “One of the songs is called Sospiri by Edward Elgar and another is called Tango: Por una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.”

This year, the concert will look different than last year due to health concerns. According to associate director of orchestras Maggie Hite, “The current plan for concerts is to set a date and time for each orchestra to meet after school, have a brief rehearsal, then play through their concert pieces, which will be recorded and made available for friends and family to view.”

“It’s kind of nice because this way there is less likely of a chance that COVID will be able to spread among the audience and also all the orchestras are taking part in the fall concert this year.” Wu said.