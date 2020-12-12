12.12 News Briefs

Q&A with Karen McDaniel, Wesley Drew and Ashley Williams over new roles in school staff Q&A with Karen McDaniel, Associate principal What role did you serve at CHS previously? For the last 13 years here at Carmel High School, I worked in student services and in special services, overseeing everything related to the student services…

Finals schedule altered to accommodate hybrid, virtual students Due to complications from the new hybrid and virtual programs, finals for the first semester this year will look different than the finals of previous years. According to Assistant Principal Toby Steele, the school will not adjust the daily schedule…

Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…

Toxic stigma surrounds crying despite it being effective coping mechanism for stress, should be normalized The United States is approaching 200,000 COVID-19 deaths; deadly shootings happen every week here in Indiana; racial tensions are rising nationwide over the shootings of African-American people at the hands of police brutality… 2020 is giving us a lot of…