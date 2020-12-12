12.12 News Briefs

Hi! I’m Cady Armstrong, and I’m so excited to be the News Editor this year for my second year in HiLite. Last year, I was a Beats Editor and News Reporter....
Hi! I’m Darshini Shankar and I’m looking forward to being a news reporter for my first year on staff. Outside of Hilite, I love to run cross...
Hi, my name is Raymond Mo, but I go by Ray. This year, I am the photo editor for HiLite's Litebox section. Outside of HiLite, I enjoy reporting for...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.