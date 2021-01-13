Q&A with staff member Carla Baker on soccer career with Canadian national team
January 16, 2021
What prompted you to start playing soccer?
I started at the age of 12 and just played in the community. I just had some friends who liked the sport in the community, and I was always out and active, (so when) I was introduced to soccer, I was like, “You know what, let’s try this.”
What was the process to be able to play on a national soccer team like?
For me, growing up in the 80s, at that time, soccer was still pretty young in its development, so I played travel soccer in maybe high school, which is really late in today’s comparisons. After I did that, I had the opportunity to go to university and play in university in Canada, so it was just before I traveled to university that I made my first national team and had that opportunity.
How are you still involved in soccer now? Do you still play today?
I don’t play today because there were too many injuries along the way, but I’ve developed a passion for refereeing, so I referee at youth levels, so travel soccer (and) recreational soccer. It helps me stay fit and helps me get back to the game by helping young players that I referee understand the game and understand if they have a foul, or how to throw the ball in properly. At the coaching level, I coach high school at Park Tudor now, and we are the runner-ups for the state championships (for) 2020.
What led you to pursue a career in professional soccer?
I was a multi-sport athlete growing up, so I did track, ran cross country, played basketball, played volleyball, and I had all that exposure at the elementary level and at the middle school level. When I got to high school, I started playing travel soccer, (and) opportunities started to materialize to be able to play for the Ontario team, so I tried out and made (it).
Is there anything else you would like readers to know about?
My daughter played soccer at CHS, and she was a varsity player for four years. In 2018, I had an opportunity to be on her team that won the state championship with her (playing) as the starting goalkeeper, so that was very special to me. I was the assistant coach at the time.
To read a story on how Baker’s daughter, Erin, continues Baker’s legacy as a soccer player, click here.0
