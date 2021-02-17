February Litebox: In The Limelight

February 17, 2021

Kate White, actress for Hero and senior, kneels on the ground during a scene in the theater production “Much Ado About Nothing.” The cast performed live from Feb. 4 to 6, and the show aired virtually from Feb. 12 to 14 on the Carmel Drama website. (Chenyao Liu)
