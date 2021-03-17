Q&A with students on March Madness

Luke Miller

Sophomore Everett Carlisle watches a game from the March Madness tournament at home on his TV. Carlisle said if he had an opportunity to go to one of the games in-person he would take it.

Andrew Caito
March 18, 2021

  1. Do you plan on attending a game since the NCAA Tournament is all in Indiana this year?
  2. Do you want to go watch a game? Why? Have you before? 
  3. Who do you think will win and why? 
  4. And how are your plans changing due to COVID-19?

 

Sophomore Everett Carlisle

 

  1. If the opportunity presented itself I would go to a game.
  2. I would love to go watch a game because the experience of March madness looks really fun. I have not gone before.
  3. I think Gonzaga or Michigan (will win) because they have played well this year and are deep teams.
  4. My plans are changing by us having to be safer and it also makes you put more thought into if you should go or not.

 

Junior Gracie Kuykendall

 

  1. Depending on the COVID-19 situation my family is still debating whether or not we will attend this but we have many past years. 
  2. Yes, my dad loves to get all of the kids to watch the games with him so I’ll be watching by default anyways.
  3. Gonzaga is my safest pick because they are the only undefeated team left; plus, with their past experience in the tournament they should be poised for a deep run this year.
  4. Our plans aren’t changing too much besides the fact that we may not see any games in-person this year. 

 

Freshman Jacob Havice

 

  1. I am not going to a game. During March, I (will) have a lot of soccer in the coming weeks. 
  2. Yes, I will watch a few games; I have watched some in the past (because) they’re always fun and intense. 
  3. Michigan (is) doing really well in the Big Ten. I think they will win it all. 
  4. I am staying home and watching the games.

 

