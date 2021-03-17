Q&A with students on March Madness
March 18, 2021
- Do you plan on attending a game since the NCAA Tournament is all in Indiana this year?
- Do you want to go watch a game? Why? Have you before?
- Who do you think will win and why?
- And how are your plans changing due to COVID-19?
Sophomore Everett Carlisle
- If the opportunity presented itself I would go to a game.
- I would love to go watch a game because the experience of March madness looks really fun. I have not gone before.
- I think Gonzaga or Michigan (will win) because they have played well this year and are deep teams.
- My plans are changing by us having to be safer and it also makes you put more thought into if you should go or not.
Junior Gracie Kuykendall
- Depending on the COVID-19 situation my family is still debating whether or not we will attend this but we have many past years.
- Yes, my dad loves to get all of the kids to watch the games with him so I’ll be watching by default anyways.
- Gonzaga is my safest pick because they are the only undefeated team left; plus, with their past experience in the tournament they should be poised for a deep run this year.
- Our plans aren’t changing too much besides the fact that we may not see any games in-person this year.
Freshman Jacob Havice
- I am not going to a game. During March, I (will) have a lot of soccer in the coming weeks.
- Yes, I will watch a few games; I have watched some in the past (because) they’re always fun and intense.
- Michigan (is) doing really well in the Big Ten. I think they will win it all.
- I am staying home and watching the games.
