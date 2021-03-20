Q&A with portrait photographer, senior Grace Barney

Q%26A+with+portrait+photographer%2C+senior+Grace+Barney

Calina He

Calina He and Maddie Kosc
March 20, 2021

How did you get involved in photography?

BEHIND THE SCENES: Senior Grace Barney takes portraits of her friends. Barney said she started photography as a hobby but later turned it into a business. (Calina He)

I don’t really know how I initially got started because I got my first camera when I was 10 years old so I’ve always liked taking pictures of friends and everything. But it wasn’t until one of my friends actually reached out to take senior pictures that I actually started getting interested in the business side of it.

How would you characterize your photo style?

I like shooting backlit, all-natural light, I like shooting outdoors, and I have a really warm and light editing style.

What is your photoshoot process?

I choose a location first usually and then the outfit is kind of chosen around that. So it just depends on the model’s style and what they like best, whether that’s nature or industrial. I usually shoot about two hours or so before sunset or after sunrise and it usually takes around an hour and a half. I pick all the pictures I like, narrow it down to about a hundred, and then edit with Lightroom.

READY TO EXPORT: Seniors Gretchen and Anna Moore pose for a shot. Barney took this photo and edited it with Lightroom. (Submitted Photo: Grace Barney)

What is your favorite part of taking portraits for others?

My favorite part of taking portraits is getting to know every subject and every model and just kind of talking to them throughout the whole photoshoot process. I also like the creative side of it and just getting to pick how the lighting looks and how the composition of the picture looks and then creating a final picture.

Has your view of photography changed since you turned it into a business?

It definitely has changed. It’s actually a little bit more stressful because you’re trying to please someone else rather than just taking pictures for yourself. Also, I think that I’ve improved throughout it so that’s also a change that has happened.

Check out Barney’s photography portfolio here.

Gallery|4 Photos
Submitted Photo: Grace Barney
SHOT BY SHOT: Take a look at some of Barney's photography.
Click here to read an online story about students participating in photoshoots during quarantine:
With rise in social media use from quarantine, students participate in solo, casual photoshoots to express themselves
With rise in social media use from quarantine, students participate in solo, casual photoshoots to express themselves
0

Related Posts:

  • Mary Grace Jacko on running Jacko Jewelry [Biz Buzz] Happy March! Today I sat down with senior and founder of Jacko Jewelry, Mary Grace Jacko, to talk about her Instagram jewelry business. She sells many cool handmade pieces with beautiful meanings behind them, and takes a lot of care…
  • evermore: A Track By Track Review Taylor Swift has done it again, folks. If folklore came as a surprise, then evermore came as the shock of the century. In just 15 months, Swift has delivered three full studio albums: Lover, folklore and now evermore, folklore’s sister…
  • Carmel to host Carmel Marathon on April 3 Todd Oliver, Race Director and president What are the COVID-19 safety precautions this year? Well, we have a long list of things that we're doing that mirror what it is that everybody else is doing, whether you're in a restaurant…
  • Q&A with Sophomore Nicole Dettmer on Modeling How did you start out modeling?  “I started out when I was 12 years old. My dad had a friend in Russia. I go to Russia quite regularly because my mom is Ukranian and a lot of my family is…
  • Q&A with DECA president, advisor Junior and DECA president Melissa Su What is DECA and what do members do in the club? “As far as DECA as a whole, (DECA) is a competitive business club. For some schools (if they have a chapter), students can…
  • Marissa Cheslock on her custom secondhand sweatshirt business [Biz Buzz] Happy new year! Today we're kicking off the new year with senior Marissa Cheslock to talk about her small business making custom sweatshirts using secondhand clothing. Even though Cheslock launched her business quite recently, she's gotten quite a few orders,…