With May as National Photography Month, students discuss different types of photography

Sinder photographed artwork at Holsteins at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. Sinder said Sam Dameshek and Tyler Kohlhoff’s photography styles have influenced the direction of her own photography.

Senior Elizabeth “Liz” Winders

What type of photography do you do?

I do mainly portrait and disposable camera photography, then add digital art and editing to enhance the pictures

What was your inspiration to begin taking photos?

I’ve been doing photography as a hobby for a while but with the rise of digital artist and photographers on social media, it’s made me get more into photography.

What advice would you give to people who are interested in photography?

You don’t need a fancy camera to start learning photography. All you need is your phone or a disposable camera and you can start learning how to take pictures.

(Elizabeth “Liz” Winders: Submitted Photo)

Senior Sophia Sinder

What type of photography do you do?

I do film photography. I chose this stylebecause I really connected with the way the images turned out more than any other style I tried. There is something really timeless about film that I just loved and could not bear to not practice.

What is your favorite thing to take photographs of and why?

I really like genuine moments. I’llnever plan a shoot ahead of time, but rather just bring my camera around with me so I can capture the moments I’m in, rather than make them up for the sole purpose of photographing. There is something really beautiful about looking at a photo I took and being able to articulate the exact emotions I was feeling in that moment.

How has doing photography impacted you in day-to-day life?

I am super analytical and lack a lot of creativity in my life with just how involved in school I am, so film has provided me with an outlet in which I can wholeheartedly express myself and what I like to do.

Is there a photographer who has influenced you?

I really do my own thing, but my personal favorites are Sam Dameshek and Tyler Kohlhoff. Both (are) incredible guys who really work to capture culture and authenticity, while producing some really cool images.

What does photography mean to you?

It kind of means nothing to me, but that is exactly why I love it. I do not put a huge amount of emphasis or thought into the photos I take, which is why I love them so much—they are so genuine and in the moment. I do it only for fun.

Senior Lindsey Thole

What kind of photography do you do?

I gravitate toward digital photography because it allows me to use Photoshop to alter my photos in any way I want.

What was your inspiration to start photography?

My dad inspired me to try photography because ever since I was younger, he’s always liked to take lots of pictures. When I was around eight, he bought me my first camera, which was a pink Olympus FE370, and I took all sorts of pictures with that camera. Since then I have tended to look at the world through the lens of a camera so to speak, always analyzing my environment for a new photo opportunity.

What is the most frustrating and/or rewarding aspect of photography?

There’s so many things to think about when taking the photo (and) all sorts of things need to line up just right in order to get the perfect photo. And sometimes that takes hours of trial and error. All of the work that goes into it though immediately becomes worth it when I get to pull up the photos on my computer and see the idea that originated in my mind made into something real.

(Lidsey Thole: Submitted Photo)