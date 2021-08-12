Varsity Football Competes Against Rival Center Grove High School on Sept. 3

Carmel Varsity Football team plays at the home field. Coach Herbert said that the team is excited for the upcoming season.

Carmel Varsity Football are to compete against their rivals, Center Grove High School, on Sept. 3. The annual Carmel Varsity Football Homecoming Game is scheduled for Sept. 24, and the Sectionals game takes place Oct. 29.

Senior Lawson Sinnis said he is preparing by strategically looking back at past games.

“(We are) studying (the) film of our opponent as well as the film we have of ourselves. (We are also) trying to fix our mistakes, trying to pick up on cues that they have. Just trying to get any little advantage we can,” he said.

“Somethings are gonna happen that are out of my control, all I can do is keep my composure and work on the next play and just keep giving 100%,” he said.

Head Coach, John Hebert, said he prepares for the game by leading the team into a clear and focused headspace. Hebert said, “ (I’m) just trying to help the team play and have confidence and not get too wrapped up in the stress of it all, so I have to do that first, for myself in order for other people to feed off of that.”

Hebert said he focuses on his mental state to help the team through the pressure, “I think for me it’s to try to focus on helping people have a positive experience because it’s going to be really tense,” Herbert said.