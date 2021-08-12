Carmel Clay Public Library to host outdoor gardening program at Plots to Plates Organic Gardens

Senior Maanya Rajesh shares some of her favorite succulent plants for the upcoming succulent gardening program the Carmel Clay Public Library is hosting on Sept. 8 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Plots to Plants community garden. Rajesh said, “Succulents are big, leafy-green plants that are able to retain water for long periods of time, they make great household plants.”

The Carmel Clay Public Library will host a succulent gardening program for all teenagers at Plots to Plates community garden on Sept. 8 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the Carmel Clay Public Library, the program is open to all students grades 6 through 12 and will teach participants about succulents and the basics of succulent gardening. Students who are interested must register prior to the event via the online registration portal.

“Participants in this outdoor gardening program will not only receive a succulent plant, but also get the chance to decorate a pot for their succulent so that they can take it home and take care of it,” Beckman said.

According to Maanya Rajesh, senior and president of Carmel green action club, succulent gardening is a great way for those who do not have much experience taking care of plants to get involved with gardening.

She said, “Succulents are super low maintenance and really easy to take care of, you just have to provide them some sunlight and water them occasionally and they will survive.”

Beckman said that she agreed and explained that in order to ensure a safe environment, all attendees must adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and that participants are encouraged to wear masks.

Rajesh said, “I think that this is a great opportunity for students who are interested in gardening or are interested in getting involved in gardening with the added bonus of benefiting the environment.” By Raghav Sriram