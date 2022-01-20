Carmel Clay Public Library to Host Bookbinding Workshop

On Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. the Carmel Clay Public Library will host a bookbinding workshop for teenagers grades 6 to 12. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the library, this workshop will teach students the fundamentals of bookbinding and allow students to apply their newly acquired skills by creating and decorating their own handmade journal.

The Carmel Clay Public Library will host a bookbinding workshop for teenagers grades 6 to 12 on Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Program Rooms A and B in the East Building of the Monon Center. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the library, students will have the opportunity to learn basic bookbinding skills that utilize various stitching patterns.

“Students can create and decorate their own handmade journals through a variety of stitching techniques and they’ll be able to keep them and take them home after the workshop,” Beckman said.

According to the Carmel Clay Public Library website, all interested teenagers must register prior to the event through this link.

Junior Inia Narayanan said, “This seems like a really cool opportunity for high schoolers and even middle schoolers to take advantage of. Bookbinding seems like a useful skill to have and it’s really cool that the library is hosting a workshop to teach students these skills.”

Beckman said, “Bookbinding can be used to make sketchbooks, journals, books, and even sketchbooks, so because of its ability to help with so many different crafts I don’t see why any student should not learn this art.” By Raghav Sriram