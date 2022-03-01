WHJE attended state competition, explores expanding podcast initiatives

Evan Sanders, WHJE podcast manager, said the podcast week was a fun experience. Sanders said, “The podcast week involves a group of podcasts, students who have produced their own works to be interviewed live on the station and playing clips, or sometimes their entire podcasts, on air.” Photo: Tsion Daniel

On March 14, WHJE attended the Indiana Association of Broadcasters (IASB) High School Conference.

Evan Sanders, WHJE podcast manager and senior, said several WHJE members won recognitions at this event.

“In addition, we just came back from a competition at the Indiana Association of School broadcasters,” Sanders said. “Few of us got some honorable mentions and a couple of awards.”

Additionally, Sanders said WHJE is exploring new ways to display WHJE podcasts.

“(We recently had a) podcast week (and) it was the first time we ever did it. It was bringing our podcast department to the live station into the live studio,” Sanders said. “ So bringing something less common to a more listened to platform was definitely a priority.”

Moreover, WHJE radio adviser Dominic James said WHJE members put a lot of effort into their work.

“They’re so imaginative with some of the things that they do,” James said. “I cannot imagine at the age of 16 being able to do a live interview knowing 10,000 people are listening and to just be able to have off-the-cuff conversations with people (and) it sounds natural.” By Tsion Daniel