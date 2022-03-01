CCRC to host healthcare majors and careers fair on March 24

On March 24 the College and Career Resources Center (CCRC) will be hosting a healthcare majors and careers fair, according to CCRC coordinator Melinda Stephan. Professionals and businesses in the healthcare field, as well as recruiters from colleges, will be brought in and help students learn about the educational and career opportunities they have in healthcare. All grades are welcome to attend and learn about the healthcare field.

“There will be educational programs, representatives from colleges and universities, and then there will be professionals in different healthcare fields sharing their different experiences with students,” Stephan said about the event.

The CCRC is also hosting the final of four career exploration workshops on March 15. They are geared towards Freshmen, Sophomores and Juniors, however, all grades are welcome to attend. Students will need to sign up for the event by logging into their Naviance account and going to the “college visits” section.

Sophomore Julia Click, who attended the career exploration workshop on March 11, said “I thought it would be interesting looking at possible careers, but I don’t know like major wise or college wise what I’m going to be doing.” By George Deane