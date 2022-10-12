CHTV announces break to improve until Halloween

CHTV has announced that it will be taking a break from broadcasting until Halloween to work on improving itself and to prepare for upcoming award contests.

David Lee, CHTV staff member and senior, said, “We are preparing for (two award contests), and we need time to do the best job on those competitions as possible.”

On the importance of doing well in competitions, Lee said it brings respect to the school and recognizes CHTV’s hard work.

“We were defeated last year by Homestead High School, and we’d like to take back the ground for Carmel,” he said.

In addition to preparation for award shows, sponsor Brandy Ostojic said students are working on a long-formatted video for Carmel Education Foundation to highlight the Junior Achievement BizTown.

Ostojic said, “We won’t be done with the project until May. It is going to take us all year to produce. Working with the Carmel Education Foundation gives the students a real-world client to work with, so it is very similar to how things would be like if you’re in the corporate media world.”

Ostojic said she hopes students can gain time management skills important for the corporate media world from this project.

She said, “Something very important is time management because I don’t want students waiting until a few weeks before May to work on it. I’m stressing the importance of pacing their progress and making changes with clients as they ask for revisions, like in the real world.”