Students weigh pros and cons of news from social media World communications week is Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. According to the Pew Research Center, 70% of U.S. adults consume news from Facebook. Many students at this school also said they get the majority of news through social media, including…

Halloween History Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an "IN" button are interactive, click on the graphic to take you to a source hyperlink and learn more about the topic

Grand Ole Country Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an “IN” button are interactive, click on the graphic to learn more about the topic

In honor of Navaratri, which ends Oct. 5, students discuss representation here, share celebrations While other Hindu holidays are more publicized, junior Keshvi Patel said Navaratri is one that is less well-known. Navaratri, which takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, is a Hindu holiday that celebrates women empowerment. “Some people celebrate Navaratri…

Review: The battle of the Pinocchios [MUSE] 2022 has seen the release of three “Pinocchio” movies and, to be honest, only one of them is worth watching. Starting with the worst, Disney+ released their live-action “Pinocchio” on Sept. 8. The film basically recreates the original animated movie,…