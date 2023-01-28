Q&A with CCPL teen services librarian Caroline Niepokoj on organizing Yule Ball

Chenyao Liu
CCPL teen services librarian Caroline Niepokoj (center) talks with teen services manager Jamie Beckman (right) while preparing for the Yule Ball. Niepokoj said she is excited to see everyone’s reactions to hosting the Yule Ball in the new space.
Chenyao Liu
January 28, 2023
It’s been a few years since the last Yule Ball due to COVID-19. How does it feel to be back?
It feels good. I actually have never been to the Yule Ball before, I was hired after. So, this is also my first year. But, I think it’s going to be exciting because the new space is big, (it’s) huge. And everybody seems excited about it. I think, especially after watching everybody set up, I think it’s going to be going really well.
What are some of the activities featured?
We made our own Quidditch. We have some board games and puzzles that are featured with Harry Potter. And then we also have the dancing, with the DJ. We also have coloring, there’s a lot of food, too.
There was a debate about the theme of the Yule Ball. How was that decision made?
People asked if we could change (the theme) and I just let them say their piece, see what everybody wanted. We took feedback and what they wanted and then if anybody had any ideas, we (listened) to different ideas. Then, I made a voting thing and sent that out. Based on the voting, the majority still wanted (a) Harry Potter (theme). So, we kept the Harry Potter.
Is there anything else you would like readers to know?
To see the Teen Library Council put this on and then bring other people from the community in, have a group together and in a nice event together. I’m really excited to see that and I think it’s going to go really well. I think it’d be really cool for the Carmel community, too. We haven’t had it in a while and to bring it back in here, in the new space, it’s going to go really well, it’ll be really fun.
0
Related Posts:
- Media center, Carmel Clay Public Library collaborate, plan for future partnerships The media center and the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) have worked together since the opening of the CCPL on Oct. 1 and have plans for future collaborations in the coming weeks and months. Zach Reynolds, former media center…
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
- CCPL celebrates cultural events With two Lunar New Year celebrations just this week, CCPL has begun diversifying its activities offers. Jamie Beckman, the young adult services manager at CCPL, said CCPL attempts to make these events accessible to everyone. “Everyone in the Carmel community…
- Students feel pressure to enjoy their vacations While many students plan to go on vacation over winter break, senior Sadie Penix said she is staying home. “I actually prefer to stay home especially over Christmas and New Years because I just like to be home in the…
- Students hope to see changes to current sex-ed curriculum Junior Gabrielle “Gabby” Aitken is one of many students who has taken this school’s required health and wellness education class. Among other topics, teachers in this course go over the topic of sex education, but Aitken said she felt the…
- CCPL to organize proctored SAT exam on Nov. 12 The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will be hosting a practice SAT exam, which will be proctored by the College Tutors on Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students that are in grade 9 or above are encouraged…