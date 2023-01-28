Q&A with CCPL teen services librarian Caroline Niepokoj on organizing Yule Ball

CCPL teen services librarian Caroline Niepokoj (center) talks with teen services manager Jamie Beckman (right) while preparing for the Yule Ball. Niepokoj said she is excited to see everyone’s reactions to hosting the Yule Ball in the new space.

It’s been a few years since the last Yule Ball due to COVID-19. How does it feel to be back?

It feels good. I actually have never been to the Yule Ball before, I was hired after. So, this is also my first year. But, I think it’s going to be exciting because the new space is big, (it’s) huge. And everybody seems excited about it. I think, especially after watching everybody set up, I think it’s going to be going really well.

What are some of the activities featured?

We made our own Quidditch. We have some board games and puzzles that are featured with Harry Potter. And then we also have the dancing, with the DJ. We also have coloring, there’s a lot of food, too.

There was a debate about the theme of the Yule Ball. How was that decision made?

People asked if we could change (the theme) and I just let them say their piece, see what everybody wanted. We took feedback and what they wanted and then if anybody had any ideas, we (listened) to different ideas. Then, I made a voting thing and sent that out. Based on the voting, the majority still wanted (a) Harry Potter (theme). So, we kept the Harry Potter.

Is there anything else you would like readers to know?

To see the Teen Library Council put this on and then bring other people from the community in, have a group together and in a nice event together. I’m really excited to see that and I think it’s going to go really well. I think it’d be really cool for the Carmel community, too. We haven’t had it in a while and to bring it back in here, in the new space, it’s going to go really well, it’ll be really fun.