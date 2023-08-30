CCPL to host Word on the Shelf on August 30

Senior Sehej Aurora checks out the timings for the event, and clears her calendar so she can attend as many sessions as possible. Word on the Shelf typically takes place every other week.

Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will host Word on the Shelf on August 30 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Teen Program Room.

Karen Steinberger, Teen Services Librarian at CCPL, said Word on the Shelf is held twice a month and is only open to the Teen Volunteer Corps (TVC) to earn community service hours.

“It is to help the Carmel Clay Public Library spread the word about the newest books for teens,” Steinberger said. “Essentially, it involved reading a new book cover to cover and then writing an original book review for the library to feature in the catalog.”

Senior Sehej Aurora, a member of the CCPL TVC, said she is looking forward to the event, and loves these sorts of sessions.

“I try to attend Word on the Shelf read-ins when I can,” Aurora said. “They are a great way for me to get introduced to a wider diversity of books and get volunteer hours at the same time.”

Steinberger said TVC members who attend the read-in are capped at a certain number of volunteer hours they can receive in one session.

“They may earn up to 1.5 hours of service for the time they spend at the event,” Steinberger said. “Attendees will learn about the volunteer opportunity, browse the library’s collection, and then read whatever they like.”

Steinberger said that students have a few items they must bring in order to attend the session.

“Students interested in the extra hours will need to bring their library card with them so they can read the library books,” Steinberger said. “Anyone without a library card should bring their CHS school ID with them so they can apply for a library card during the event.”