Chemistry Club to prepare for upcoming competition

The Chemistry Club has selected which members will compete in the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT). Chemistry Club hosted tryouts last meeting to determine members for three teams.

Grace Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said the teams will go to St. Louis on April 1 for the tournament. Members have a $15 registration fee to pay for and need to be turned into room D203.

The officers of the Chemistry Club are also planning on an outreach to the Carmel and Clay middle schools. They will create experiments such as making slime and elephant toothpaste.

Aakash Patel, Chemistry Club officer and senior said, “We are going to contact some middle school activities directors to see if they will be okay with the outreach so we can do some experiments with the middle school students.”

Yang said that they are most likely going to start the outreach next year as it is still in progress.

Sponsor Scott Seymour said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students. By Avani Gupta





