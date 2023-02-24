Chemistry Club to prepare for upcoming competition

The Chemistry Club has selected which members will compete in the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT). Chemistry Club hosted tryouts last meeting to determine members for three teams.
Grace Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said the teams will go to St. Louis on April 1 for the tournament. Members have a $15 registration fee to pay for and need to be turned into room D203.
The officers of the Chemistry Club are also planning on an outreach to the Carmel and Clay middle schools. They will create experiments such as making slime and elephant toothpaste.
Aakash Patel, Chemistry Club officer and senior said, “We are going to contact some middle school activities directors to see if they will be okay with the outreach so we can do some experiments with the middle school students.”
Yang said that they are most likely going to start the outreach next year as it is still in progress.
Sponsor Scott Seymour said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students. By Avani Gupta
0
Related Posts:
- Chemistry Club to hold tryout next meeting Next meeting on Jan. 6 tryouts will be held for the Washington University Chemistry Tournament (WUCT) where CHS sends three teams of six people to compete. Club members will take a test and based on scores they placed into the…
- Chemistry Club reveals new officers Juniors Jodie Yoshitomi and Jonathan Yang were elected as the Chemistry Club’s new officers. The new officers will help plan the next meetings, clean up after classes, and interact with other Chemistry Club members. As well as help with planning…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker encourage those who are genetically prone to some cancers to take additional… When sophomore Grace Barnes was 5 years old, her mom, Stephanie Barnes, who is a teacher at Creekside Middle School, was diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. “She had melanoma and (with) that, she has had a lot…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Students celebrate Chinese New Year, express themselves with calligraphy Students at this school are preparing for Chinese New Year and the traditions that follow. According to Case Western Research University, Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, was on Jan. 22 this year and it is the…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…