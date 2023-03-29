Carmel Idol singing competition held on March 27

CRU Club furthers the development of Carmel Idol At their meeting on Feb. 14, Rebecca Colucci, acting director of Campus Crusaders of Christ (CRU), discussed the advancements of Carmel Idol. CRU members based the event off of the popular TV show American Idol where singers compete before a…

CyberPatriot to compete at national finals competition in March CyberPatriot will compete in the national finals competition, which will take place from March 17 to 21 in Bethesda, Md. According to David Racovan, CyberPatriot leader and junior, this is the first year the school has qualified for the national…

CyberPatriot to compete at national finals competition from March 17 to 21 CyberPatriot is preparing for the national finals competition, which will take place from March 17 to 21 in Bethesda, Maryland. To prepare, sponsor Carey Anderson said the team will continue to study the rulebook for the competition. “There’s a large…

Mock Trial Club to compete at county Mock Trial members to meet for Mock Trial county competition at the Hamilton County courthouse on Feb. 1. The club has begun the county competition which will run through March, to decide which teams make it to state. Mock Trial…

Senate to organize March Madness bracket tournament, spring blood drive With March Madness approaching, Senate members are beginning to plan a bracket competition between SSRTs. Kyle Grove, chair of the March Madness tournament and junior, said students can form a team with their SSRTs and create a bracket to join…